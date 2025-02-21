article

The Brief A woman was found dead after a shed fire in Tomball. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. The woman's identity has not been released.



A woman was found dead after a fire in Tomball overnight, officials say.

The incident is under investigation.

Deadly fire in Tomball

What we know:

The fire occurred in the 14500 block of Medical Complex Drive, between Calvert Road and the Tomball Tollway.

Tomball firefighters responded to the scene and found a woman dead inside a shed.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the fire started. The woman has not been identified.

Investigation continues

What's next:

Investigators will determine how and where the fire started. The medical examiner will identify the woman and determine her cause of death.