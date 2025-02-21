Expand / Collapse search

Tomball fire: Woman found dead in shed on Medical Complex Drive

Published  February 21, 2025 8:01am CST
Tomball
A deadly fire in Tomball. (Photo: Harris County Fire Marshal's Office)

The Brief

    • A woman was found dead after a shed fire in Tomball.
    • The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
    • The woman's identity has not been released.

TOMBALL, Texas - A woman was found dead after a fire in Tomball overnight, officials say.

The incident is under investigation.

Deadly fire in Tomball

What we know:

The fire occurred in the 14500 block of Medical Complex Drive, between Calvert Road and the Tomball Tollway.

Tomball firefighters responded to the scene and found a woman dead inside a shed.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the fire started. The woman has not been identified.

Investigation continues

What's next:

Investigators will determine how and where the fire started. The medical examiner will identify the woman and determine her cause of death.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

