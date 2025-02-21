Tomball fire: Woman found dead in shed on Medical Complex Drive
TOMBALL, Texas - A woman was found dead after a fire in Tomball overnight, officials say.
The incident is under investigation.
Deadly fire in Tomball
What we know:
The fire occurred in the 14500 block of Medical Complex Drive, between Calvert Road and the Tomball Tollway.
Tomball firefighters responded to the scene and found a woman dead inside a shed.
The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear how the fire started. The woman has not been identified.
Investigation continues
What's next:
Investigators will determine how and where the fire started. The medical examiner will identify the woman and determine her cause of death.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.