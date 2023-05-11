Title 42 ends Thursday evening, Houston prepares for influx of migrants

Title 42 ending could mean an influx of immigrants arriving here in Houston. So what preparations are being made?

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the "City of Houston is considering options to provide support…but lacks sufficient resources to meet the overwhelming needs."

So, Mayor Turner says he’s grateful for organizations such as Catholic Charities.

RELATED: Houston charity groups prepare for surge in migrants as Title 42 ends

"We’re doing what we can to help," says Karina Hernandez Catholic Charities Director of Community Relations. Even ahead of Title 42 ending more immigrants are arriving here in Houston for help.

"At the moment we see around 60 migrants a day, and we are noticing an increase in that already," Hernandez explains.

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston is accepting immigrants who have Department of Homeland Security documents showing they are approved to be in the U.S. while awaiting their asylum hearing.

The charity provides some of the buses to pick up migrants in El Paso and Eagle Pass, bringing them to Houston.

"We also look for transportation for them to get connected to their sponsor. We offer them meals and a shower. We’re able to utilize private rooms, hotel rooms if needed," adds Hernandez and the migrants in need receive a one or two-day short-term stay at a Houston hotel before taking a bus or plane to their sponsor, usually a family member, in another U.S. city.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP BY CLICKING HERE

However, as more people struggle post-pandemic, the charity is seeing more migrants losing sponsors who can no longer afford to help and assistance for them isn’t available.

"We’re not a long-term shelter and it seems there are more migrants needing long-term shelter, meaning several weeks or months we just don’t have that option here in Houston," Hernandez explains.

We know a number of Houstonians want to help, and while new volunteers aren’t needed, Catholic Charities are accepting monetary donations.