Marvel unveils 4 years of films and TV at SDCC, here's the timeline

The Marvel panel in Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con did not hold back from fans. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige detailed the studio's plans over the next four years, both theatrically and on Disney+ , to give the audience a more precise roadmap of what they can expect.

Feige announced that Phases 4, 5, and 6 of the MCU will be united together under the banner entitled ‘The Multiverse Saga’. If you remember, Phases 1, 2, and 3 were under ‘The Infinity Saga’.

What will phase 7, 8, and 9 be called then? We’ll get into that later. For now, here is the current calendar for the MCU’s robust rollout.

From July to Dec. 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Aug. 17

Disney premiered a new trailer for the next story that will appear on Disney+. She-Hulk follows paralegal Jessica Walters and her newfound uncontrollable hulk powers.

Who will mentor Walters?

None other than Hulk himself, Bruce Banner.

This series will also feature a returning character: Daredevil.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Nov. 11

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will officially end Phase 4 for Marvel.

This movie has a lot to accomplish and overcome but if the first teaser is any inclination of where the film is headed, then audiences’ worries may be washed away.

Guardians Of The Galaxy: Holiday Special – Dec.

(Source: Marvel Studios)

After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Guardians Of The Galaxy: Holiday Special will be released on Disney+ in December.

The purpose of this special is to cleanse the audience’s palette.

This story will follow everyone’s favorite abrasive family on an isolated adventure and serve as the perfect end before the start of chaos in Phase 5.

From Jan. to June 2023

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania – Feb. 17

(Source: Marvel Studios)

The third Ant-Man film will start Phase 5 with a dive into what the Multiverse Saga is all about.

Scott Lang is reunited with his daughter and life is good for them, until Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, arrives.

Kang will be one, if not the essential villain of The Multiverse Saga.

Secret Invasion – Spring

(Source: Marvel Studios)

Secret Invasion will be a crossover series on Disney+ that is aimed to show how a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls, that were first seen in Captain Marvel, has infiltrated the world.

The story follows the question of what if your best friend of seven years has been lying to you all this time?

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5

(Source: Marvel Studios)

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 will mark the last ride of Peter Quill and his misfit family.

This film will center on Quill trying to boost the team’s spirit after Gamora's death and give audiences the truth behind Rocket’s sad origin.

You might want to bring tissues to this one.

Echo – Summer

(Source: Marvel Studios)

Echo’s character was first introduced in 2021 in the Disney+ series, Hawkeye.

After seeking revenge for a family murder, Echo was killed at the end of the show…or was she?

Look for major connections to the Marvel "street-level" heroes in this Disney+ series.

July to Dec. 2023

Loki Season 2 – July

(Source: Marvel Studios)

The Loki season finale detailed a multiverse where any and all timelines are possible.

Sylvie’s actions from season one will be felt throughout the entire MCU, and Kang The Conqueror will have something to say about it in season 2 of the show on Disney+.

The Marvels – July 28

The sequel to Captain Marvel will be an interesting one.

This film will combine three characters with similar powers: Captain Marvel herself, Spectrum who was first seen in WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel, fresh off a highly rated Disney+ debut.

The three heroes must determine the source of their powers and the threat it poses.

Blade – Nov. 3

(Source: Marvel Studios)

The vampire daywalker is back in the MCU in a fresh coat of paint with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali wearing the black cape and sword this time around.

Bassim Tariq is set to direct the vampire hunter film with shooting to begin this October.

Ironheart – Fall

(Source: Marvel Studios)

Marvel started a trend of introducing characters in their movies, then diving into them through their own show.

Ironheart is next in line for the treatment.

She will first be seen in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film, and then star in her Disney+ show following the aftermath of the movie.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Winter 2023-2024

(Source: Marvel Studios)

Marvel found gold in Kathryn Hahn’s playing the witch, Agatha Harkness in WandaVision.

One villainous plot and a popular song later, she’ll now be starring in her own Disney+ show.

Viewers can expect Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlett Witch, to make an appearance.

January – July 2024

Daredevil: Born Again – Spring

(Source: Marvel Studios)

The MCU's favorite devil returns to Hell’s Kitchen in 2024 with Charlie Cox back playing Daredevil after his brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as Vincent D’Onofrio back as Kingpin after his initial appearance in Hawkeye.

This 18-episode Disney+ series can answer questions like, where has Daredevil been in the MCU, and why is he helping Echo and She-Hulk?

Captain America: New World Order – May 3

(Source: Marvel Studios)

Following the events of the Falcon and Winter Soldier series on Disney+, Sam Wilson returns as Captain America.

It’s a new era for the Avengers, and this film begins that simple, but effective push.

Thunderbolts – July

(Source: Marvel Studios)

When you can’t force your way into becoming an Avenger, you join the Thunderbolts.

In the comics , this team was made up of villains looking to do the dirty work and push the envelope that heroes wouldn’t.

The team looks like what would happen if The Suicide Squad met The Guardians Of The Galaxy.

Marvel has not announced if the THUNDERBOLTS film will be at the end of Phase 5, so expect another film, or series, to carry that designation. Regardless, Phase 5 will wrap up before November 2024.

Phase 6: From Nov. 2024 – TBA

Around this time is when the details become more open-ended but have no fear because Kevin Fiege himself stated, "There will be another 8 Marvel projects to be revealed during the D23 Expo. Including Eternals."

The rough outline is here, but much of the puzzle should be completed by September.

Fantastic Four – Nov. 2024

(Source: Marvel Studios)

The Fantastic Four, Marvel's first family, will begin Phase 6. Expect a retro, almost Jeston family approach to the film.

It is currently unknown who is directing the film and when production will start.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – May 5, 2025

(Source: Marvel Studios)

By this point, it will have been seven years since the last time the Avengers were on-screen.

With Kang front and center as the chaotic time lord, the Avengers will go on a reality-bending thrill ride.

The story elements from Secret Invasion, Quantumania, Loki, and more combine into the beginning of the end going into this film.

Avengers: Secret Wars – Nov. 8, 2025

(Source: Marvel Studios)

This Avengers film will most likely move to 2026 for story purposes. Regardless, the events that occur in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will spill over directly into Avengers: Secret Wars storyline.

In the comics, the Secret Wars sees the multiverse unravel, destabilize, and threaten all life until the day is saved by Doctor Doom. Will the MCU adapt this specific story? Probably not. However, it is possible that this will merge the Multiverse Saga into one or two timelines and finally introduce the X-Men.

Four Untitled Films in 2026

Feb. 13, 2026 (Unannounced)

May 1, 2026 (Unannounced)

July 24, 2026 (Unannounced)

Nov. 6, 2026 (Unannounced)

That is the Marvel cinematic calendar as it stands without animated projects.

There are plenty of projects to be revealed for Phase 6 as the year progresses and there are expected to be many questions and theories regarding certain characters.