Thrift shopping in the Montrose area

The thrifting culture has gained popularity in the past few years.

What was once a more underground shopping experience, has now become more mainstream.

One of the go-to places in Houston for trendy thrifting is the Montrose strip at Westheimer, where they have plenty of items to choose from.

You can find thrift and vintage items. What separates the two is that the vintage must be at least 20 years old. With unpredictable items, you never know what gem you’ll find.

