Three killed, dozens injured by tornado in Polk County

Wednesday night's storm produced a very large and dangerous tornado that moved through Polk County. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down north of Onalaska and continued east toward Seven Oaks.

Officials say three people were killed by the tornado and 20 to 30 people were injured. Official storm reports and pictures show mobile homes destroyed and tractor-trailers turned over. In one area, nearly 30 to 40 mobile homes were damaged or destroyed just north of Lake Livingston.

As the tornado carved a path through Polk County, the National Weather Service said radar was picking up debris that was lofted at least 20,000 feet into the air.

Power remains out in portions of Polk County this evening.

Governor Greg Abbott says the Texas Division of Emergency Management is working with local officials to provide supports to devastated communities.

"The state has already deployed response teams and medical resources to help Texans in need and to provide assistance to these communities," Abbott said. "Our hearts are with our fellow Texans tonight and the state will continue to do everything it can to support those affected by this severe weather."

Surveyors from the National Weather Service will be out to assess the damage as we head toward the weekend.