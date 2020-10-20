Three dead, one critically injured in shooting at Midtown club, police say
HOUSTON - At least three people are dead and one injured after a shooting inside a Midtown club, Houston police say.
HPD and Houston Fire Dept. responded to reports of a shooting at DD Sky Club located on Chenevert near Gray St. around 10 p.m.
Officers arrived to find four gunshot victims inside the club, which upstairs in a strip mall.
HFD transported one male gunshot victim in critical condition to a local hospital, and three people were pronounced dead at the scene.
This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.