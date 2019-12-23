Three dead in Channelview after attempted home invasion

article

A Channelview resident is in the hospital after exchanging gunfire with suspects who tried to enter his home.

Harris County sheriff's deputies say three male suspects showed up just before 8 a.m. Monday at the home on the 1800 block of Amie Michele Ln.

One resident inside noticed them pull up in a vehicle and ran to hide.

Another resident confronted them with a shotgun and killed all three suspects.

During the shooting, the resident was also shot. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.