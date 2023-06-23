More than 20,000 Houstonians still without power after strong thunderstorms, some with damaged homes

More than 20,000 CenterPoint Energy customers in the Houston area remain without power Friday evening following Wednesday’s strong thunderstorm.

Since the storm, crews have been out working nonstop to restore power while temperatures soar to around 100 degrees across the area.

"I can't stay in the house, it’s too hot," said Marjorie Marshall. "I have a generator, but it’s just hot air."

A spokesperson from CenterPoint Energy estimates electricity should be restored to most customers impacted by the storm by Sunday night.

"Someone said tomorrow, someone said Sunday," said Marshall. "[My neighbor] just told me maybe Monday."

For one many FOX 26 interviewed Friday, a giant pine tree sliced his Spring home in half. Several branches and trees remain down across the area. A wind gust close to 100 mph was measured during Wednesday’s storm at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

"I can’t get a break," said Migel Garcia. "The flood came, COVID came, and then this again. I don’t know, if it’s not one thing it’s another."

According to firefighters from the Spring Fire Department, they’re receiving several calls relating to power generators and carbon monoxide.

"The silent killer, being carbon monoxide, is creating some medical calls and some concerns for us," said Spring Fire Captain Josh Posey.

A spokesperson from CenterPoint says nearly 350 internal and contract crews are working throughout the service territory to restore service. Temperatures this weekend are expected to remain around 100 degrees.