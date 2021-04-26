Thousands of Houstonians skipped their second COVID-19 vaccine shot, health department says

More than 50,000 Houstonians didn’t get their second COVID-19 vaccine shot after receiving this first one, according to the Houston Health Department.

"There is a situation where not everybody is getting their second dose," said Scott Packard, spokesman for Houston Health Dept.

You should get your second COVID-19 shot three to six weeks after the first one, said Packard. He says so far 51,881 people have blown past that six week mark without showing up for the second shot. It’s something millions of people have done across the U.S., according to the CDC.

"Of course one dose is better than zero doses, but it is very important to get that second dose," said Packard.

Packard said it’s unclear why this is happening, but if you’ve past the six week mark for the second dose, you can still get it.

"If you don’t make it outside of that 42 days, you don’t need to restart the series outside of that time frame," said Packard.

Many people are going in for their first shot this week, as Houston Health Department vaccination sites have opened for walk-ins starting Monday. They’ve also extended their hours and added openings on Saturdays.

"We’re not filling all of those appointment slots," said Packard. "That’s something that’s happening everywhere, so we made the decision to go ahead and start accepting walk-ins to hopefully help with that."

"The appointments—they were backed up, and they could only do so many at a certain point in time," said Manuel Rodriguez, one of many Houstonians finally going for the vaccine thanks to the convenience of a walk-in.

He says he held out on getting it partially because he hates needles, partially because it was hard to get an appointment, and partially because of what others were saying about the jab: "People who speculated that this might not be the solution," said Rodriguez.

Ultimately, he says, wanting the best for his kids is what drove him to get the vaccine.

Houston Health Department’s full list of walk-in vaccine sites and hours can be found here:

Moderna Vaccine (Age 18+)

Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.

Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Appointments: www.hhdvaccinations.org.

Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.

Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Appointments: www.hhdvaccinations.org.

La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.

Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Appointments: www.hhdvaccinations.org.

Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.

Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Appointments: www.hhdvaccinations.org

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Appointments: www.hhdvaccinations.org

Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Appointments: www.hhdvaccinations.org

Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Rd.

Appointments: bit.ly/DelmarVax

Saturdays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rodeo Reed Parking Lot, 2098 Reed Rd.

Appointments: curative.com/sites/27317

Saturdays: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

