An invasion of black birds are back and swarming across the Houston area.

Every year, grackles come out in droves throughout much of Texas. Videos show them often times crowding parking lots, covering power lines, filling trees, and flying through the sky like schools of fish.

Video: Flock of birds swarms Texas mall parking lot

"Oh my gosh, they’re moving," said Eric Chi. "That was scary. Just a mass of birds coming at you."

The black birds are federally protected and love Texas.

"Don’t be afraid, this is all part of the Texas experience," said Richard Gibbons from the American Bird Conservancy. "[Grackles] are runner-up for the bird of Texas, for my vote."

This time of year is considered peak season for the Texas birds. Oftentimes, grackles can be seen during sunrise or sunset in massive flocks. They like to hangout on power lines, trees, and around parking lots, particularly near grocery stores or restaurants.

"They’re eating insects," said Gibbons. "They’re cleaning up all of those dropped Cheetos and french-fries. They’re just hanging out in their post foraging day, swapping stories, and practicing their songs."

While many Texans have grown accustomed to the phenomena, others still get shocked when spotting the large amount of birds all in one spot.

"Literally just came here, and I see all of these birds," sad Enrique Martinez. "They’re even on the trees. They’re everywhere."

Unfortunately, the birds are known for leaving behind a mess. Especially, after they eat.

"There was a car that pulled out of that parking lot just covered in bird s^&%," said Chi. "I was like, did that happen just now? The driver kind of looked a little pissed. He went to park his car and comes back, like what the *&^% happened to my car."