Authorities have a teenage thief behind bars for allegedly selling fake jewelry and scamming the customer out of hundreds of dollars.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

Deionte Anderson, 18, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4's Office, was arrested Monday after they got a call about a theft in the 22600 block of Aldine Westfield in Spring.

Deiontae Anderson (Photo courtesy of Harris County Pct 4)

That's where officers said an elderly woman told them Anderson sold her $800 worth of "what was later found to be fake jewelry."

The 18-year-old was detained and found to be in possession of more fake jewelry.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

He was arrested and booked into Harris County Jail and charged with Theft.