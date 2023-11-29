The Woodlands 'Holly Jolly Jingle' holiday event canceled due to potential inclement weather

The Woodlands has canceled their popular holiday event "Holly Jolly Jingle" for 2023 due to weather, according to event organizers.

On Wednesday, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion and Conroe Independent School District announced the cancelation of the event because of the potential threat of inclement weather.

."We know that many people look forward to the joy this festive event brings each season and we’re all disappointed that we cannot celebrate with our community this year," says Jerry MacDonald, President and CEO of The Pavilion. "However, be assured that we are already thinking about 2024’s celebration and we look forward to seeing everyone at Holly Jolly Jingle next year."

The event is an opportunity for more than 500 student performers and musicians from Conroe ISD to put on a show in front of an audience.