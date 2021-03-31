‘The Masked Singer’: Grandpa Monster reveal is the best since sliced bread

The fifth season of "The Masked Singer" continues to dish out unforgettable reveals one after the other.

Wednesday night’s big reveal was no exception when YouTube sensation-turned boxer Logan Paul was unmasked as Grandpa Monster.

Paul delivered an electrifying performance with a rendition of Joan Jett’s "Bad Reputation," wowing the audience.

But it wasn’t enough to continue on to the next round as judges quickly snuffed him out.

"I don’t think it’s a professional singer," Jenny McCarthy said trying to deliberate with the other panelists who was under the mask.

"I will definitely not be releasing an album because clearly, I don’t got what it takes," Paul recalled in an exclusive post-performance interview.

Paul has a pretty big resume, from boxing to podcasting. Now the internet star can cross "The Masked Singer" off his list.

Paul said he felt confident that he would make it much further than he did. But he admitted his confidence to do as well as he did was "unusual."

Paul is among a flurry of explosive reveals this season including Kermit the Frog and Caitlyn Jenner.

Last week Danny Trejo was revealed to be the Raccoon.

"This was just like fun! Man, I was the cutest raccoon in the world," Trejo said in an exclusive exit interview.

Watch all-new episodes of "The Masked Singer" on FOX Wednesdays from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT.

