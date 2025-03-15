Unlicensed Houston strip club raided by police

The Brief A raid involving multiple organizations happened at The Library on TC Jester Boulevard. Houston police say the club has no business or alcohol permits. People inside the club were allegedly arrested. Officials say the raid is the start of an operation to shut down unlicensed sexually-oriented businesses in the city.



Houston officials say they are cracking down on unlicensed sexually-oriented businesses in the city, starting with a northwest Houston strip club that was raided early Saturday morning.

Library Houston raided by police

What we know:

The raid happened at The Library on West TC Jester Boulevard. Officials were at the scene at about 3 a.m. on Saturday.

According to HPD Assistant Chief James Skelton, the raid included multiple organizations, such as the Harris County District Attorney's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Chief Skelton says many people were found inside the club and have been arrested.

"This establishment has no business permit, no alcohol permit, no license whatsoever," he said.

What we don't know:

Police have not named anyone who was arrested.

No charges have been announced at this time.

"The beginning of an operation"

What they're saying:

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare says the raid was the start of an initiative against unlicensed sexually-oriented businesses in Houston.

In a media briefing outside the establishment, the DA labeled businesses like The Library as "crime drivers." He says unlicensed businesses are connected to crimes such as drunk driving, assault, and human trafficking.

"We're going to work to close businesses like this around our community because they are the crime drivers. Entities like this - a sexually-oriented business without the permits, an unlicensed establishment that's open at 6 a.m. - drives crimes around our community," Teare said. "This is the beginning of an operation that we're going to continue every single week until we get to take back our streets from organizations and crime drivers like this."