The Diaper Foundation providing diapers, services for families during pandemic

The Diaper Foundation is expanding their services to provide much-needed counseling to community members.

Erica Alcantar is a mother to a 7, 4 and one-year-old. She is receiving diaper assistance for her kids through the local nonprofit.

“They are expensive. Some people might not be able to afford them. Without her help, it’s going to be hard. Knowing that I can’t afford them, she helps me through the bad times, “said Alcantar, who was talking about the founder of the organization, Hope Ewing.

“There’s not a greater joy than to meet a need that is urgent and so important…which is a little baby bottom,” said Ewing.

Since the pandemic, they are doing in-person diaper drop-offs instead of group distributions.

Hope has also increased their grief recovery services.

“A lot of families have either had death in their home who have had COVID or recovering and struggling mentally because no one saw this coming,” said Ewing. “My husband and I do counseling with the family when it is a husband and a wife with babies. Sometimes a mom may want to just speak with me or another female counselor to deal with domestic violence or whatever else is going on that is personal for her,” said Ewing.

Hope is able to provide Erica counseling. Something she says is invaluable.

“Without her I don’t know what I would do,” Alcantar. “She talks to me through my problems and if I need her. She is just like a friend. I could cry on her shoulder when I need it.”

To receive assistance – counseling or diapers – you can call the helpline at 713-807-1111.

To donate, visit www.thediaperfoundation.org