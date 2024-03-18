The Backstage Experience - Awards Show Special
HOUSTON - On this edition of "The Backstage Experience," the team takes you backstage with the most critically acclaimed movies of the year.
Guests on this week's show include:
- Barbie's Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie
- Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy & director Christopher Nolan
- Killers of the Flower Moon's Leonardo DiCaprio & Lily Gladstone
- The Holdovers star Paul Giamatti
- Poor Things star Emma Stone
Use the video player above to watch the full episode.