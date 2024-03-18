Expand / Collapse search

The Backstage Experience - Awards Show Special

By
Published 
The Backstage Experience
FOX 26 Houston

The Backstage Experience - Awards Show Special

On this edition of "The Backstage Experience," the team takes you backstage with the most critically acclaimed movies of the year.

HOUSTON - On this edition of "The Backstage Experience," the team takes you backstage with the most critically acclaimed movies of the year. 

Guests on this week's show include: 

  • Barbie's Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie
  • Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy & director Christopher Nolan
  • Killers of the Flower Moon's Leonardo DiCaprio & Lily Gladstone
  • The Holdovers star Paul Giamatti
  • Poor Things star Emma Stone

Use the video player above to watch the full episode.