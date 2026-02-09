That's bull$#!+: Texas ranks among the most profane states in the country

article

The Brief The Lone Star State is the fourth-most "potty-mouthed" state in the U.S., driven by a high volume of "filthy" comments from an active "angry-internet" population. Iowa, South Dakota, and Ohio take the top three spots for profanity, while Arizona is ranked the most "wholesome" state with the lowest rate of swearing. The U.S. overall is the most foul-mouthed nation on social media, with stressors like sports, politics, and traffic fueling nearly 65% of swearing through just three specific expletives.



Everything is bigger in Texas, and according to a new study of online behavior, that includes the state’s vocabulary of four-letter words.

Texas in top for most "potty-mouthed" state

Big picture view:

Texas has been ranked as the fourth-most "potty-mouthed" state in the U.S., according to an analysis of Reddit data released by digital PR firm Journalistic. The study found that Texas residents generated more than 225,000 "filthy" comments, a volume fueled by what researchers call one of the nation's largest and most active "angry-internet" populations.

While Texas’ massive population contributes to its high ranking, the data shows that Lone Star State users aren't just loud, they are consistently crude. The state earned a "rudeness score" of 9.18 out of 10, with "s---" and "f---" topping the list of most frequently used expletives.

The findings are part of a broader study into American digital decorum, which crowned the Midwest as the nation’s swearing capital. Iowa took the top spot with a rudeness score of 9.39, followed closely by South Dakota and Ohio.

Also, the US ranks as the MOST foul-mouthed nation in the world, hurling out more curse words per 1,000 tweets than any other nation, fueled by sports tantrums, political arguments, and whatever happens during rush hour traffic.

National swearing trends

The study analyzed subreddit posts across all 50 states to determine where residents are most likely to lose their cool. Key findings include:

Iowa, South Dakota, and Ohio lead the nation in profanity per capita.

Arizona was named the most wholesome state, recording the lowest profanity rate and the highest positive sentiment in comments.

"S---," "f---," and "f---ing" account for nearly 65% of all swearing on the platform.

Illinois stood out as the only state in the top 10 to combine heavy profanity with a consistently negative average sentiment score.

The top 10 most profane states

Iowa with a rudeness score of 9.39/10 South Dakota with a rudeness score of 9.37/10 Ohio with a rudeness score of 9.26/10 Texas with a rudeness score of 9.18/10 Indiana with a rudeness score of 9.16/10 Louisiana with a rudeness score of 9.16/10 Missouri with a rudeness score of 9.13/10 Illinois with a rudeness score of 9.05/10 Tennessee with a rudeness score of 8.77/10 Oklahoma with a rudeness score of 8.69/10

The top 5 clean-mouthed states

Dig deeper:

On the opposite end of the spectrum, states like Delaware, Hawaii, and Washington join Arizona as the "cleanest" corners of the American internet.

Researchers noted that in these states, comments trended significantly more positive, suggesting residents may be more relaxed than their counterparts in the Midwest and Texas.

The study, which utilized data from subreddit posts across the country, suggests that sports rivalries, political debates, and daily stressors like traffic are the primary drivers behind America’s status as one of the most foul-mouthed nations online.