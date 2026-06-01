Texas voters evenly split on election integrity vs. ballot access, new study finds

The Brief A new survey of Texas registered voters reveals a dead heat between prioritizing election integrity and ballot access. Nearly 60% of voters believe there is at least "some" voter fraud in U.S. elections. The data shows a massive partisan divide, with Republicans heavily prioritizing fraud prevention and Democrats focusing on voter access.



Texas voters are perfectly split on whether to prioritize stopping voter fraud or ensuring eligible citizens can vote, according to a newly released public opinion survey.

Belief in voter fraud

The Barbara Jordan Public Policy Research and Survey Center at Texas Southern University surveyed 1,706 registered Texas voters to gauge their opinions on election integrity and ballot access.

By the numbers:

When asked which goal is more important, the state was split right down the middle. Exactly 50% of respondents said stopping voter fraud and "illegal immigrants" from voting should take priority, while the other 50% prioritized ensuring that eligible citizens are not denied the ability to vote.

Partisan split:

The survey highlighted stark differences based on political affiliation. When forced to choose, 80% of Texas Republicans prioritize election integrity, whereas 88% of Texas Democrats prioritize ballot access. Independents were almost perfectly divided, with 52% favoring ballot access and 48% favoring election integrity.

Perceptions of voter fraud

By the numbers:

When asked about the prevalence of voter fraud in the United States, 24% of Texas voters believe there is a "great deal" of fraud, and 35% believe there is "some". Conversely, 30% believe there is "very little" fraud, and 11% believe there is "none".

Partisan split:

Again, partisanship heavily influenced these results. While 83% of Republicans believe there is a great deal or some voter fraud, 70% of Democrats believe there is very little to no voter fraud occurring in U.S. elections.

Dig deeper:

To see the full report and dive deeper into the data, click here.