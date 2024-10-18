Texas AG Ken Paxton sues pediatrician accused of providing hormone treatment to 21 teens

article

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed the state's first lawsuit against a doctor under a law banning gender-affirming care for minors.

Paxton is accusing Dr. May Lau, a pediatrician at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, of providing gender-transitioning treatments and falsifying medical records and prescriptions to do it.

The lawsuit claims Lau prescribed testosterone to at least 21 patients between the ages of 14 and 17.

It also accuses Lau of putting a puberty-blocking device into a 15-year-old and falsely billed the patient's insurance for an endocrine disorder instead of gender dysmorphia.

The filing is Paxton's first attempt to sue a doctor under Senate Bill 14, which passed in 2023.

The law prevents doctors from prescribing hormones and other gender-affirming care to minors.

"Texas passed a law to protect children from these dangerous unscientific medical interventions that have irreversible and damaging effects," Paxton said in a statement. "Doctors who continue to provide these harmful ‘gender transition’ drugs and treatments will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

If Lau is found guilty, her medical license could be revoked.

Paxton is also asking for $1 million, plus civil penalties.