'Starting with a strong foundation': Texas teachers teaming up to build better educators

The Brief The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators (TABSE) is holding a state conference in Galveston this weekend. The Alliance has grown to include and assist teachers and students of all ethnicities. Their goal is to successfully educate and prepare students for a brighter future.



Some Texas teachers are teaming up to talk about the best way to reach the next generation.

TABSE conference

What we know:

Hundreds of the state's best and brightest are gathering in Galveston through the weekend, and it's all to help make schools better and stronger.

"It's about educating our teachers to be better, more masterful instructors," explains Dr. Christopher Pichon, TABSE President.

"This week is our annual state conference. TABSE stands for Texas Alliance of Black School Educators. It's an organization that was started more than 40 years ago," explains Dr. Robert Bostic, Superintendent for Stafford Municipal School District Superintendent.

"Over the years, it has evolved. We have members from across different ethnicities. We service students across every ethnicity, and it's more about focusing on all students and making sure African American students are not left behind," Dr. Pichon adds.

‘Starting with a strong foundation’

What they're saying:

Is there anything about education the group would like to grow?

"Yes, our focus on our Pre-K babies. Starting with a strong foundation in Pre-K because that's where it starts. If the foundation is laid, there are endless possibilities," explains TABSE President-Elect Dr. Darwin Prater Spiller.

The conference is full of networking and sharing tips.

"Some school districts are putting on demonstrations. We're talking about best practices and what works best for kids. Sheldon ISD did an outstanding presentation on college career readiness," Dr. Bostic explains.

"We have an aspiring superintendent institute that focuses on those who aspire to be superintendents. We went from eight superintendents a couple of years ago to now 50 African American superintendents," Dr. Pichon adds.

The goal is to successfully educate and prepare kids for a bright future.

"Absolutely, this conference is an example of that. We started with our students as our keynote speakers," says Dr. Prater Spiller.

One big takeaway from the conference that teachers can immediately implement in their classrooms?

"Yes, one word inquiry. How to get students to ask questions and be involved," explains U.S. History Teacher Herman Mcelroy.

If you're an educator or even a student or parent, TABSE can be reached here https://tabse.net/.