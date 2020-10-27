Texas stylist becomes hair guru to stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat

Jonathan Wright is a celebrity hair guru that is at the top of many celebrities' lists.

He is being summoned by the likes of Erykah Badu, Ashanti, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Jeffree Star, Tekashi69, KeKe, Keyshia Cole and the list goes on and on.

Reporter Coco Dominguez sat down for a one-on-one exclusive interview to talk with the man who began in the hair industry less than four years ago and has already gained so much notoriety.

As busy as he is, he still taking appointment requests.

