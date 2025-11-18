Texas Senator Ted Cruz does not rule out 2028 Presidential bid

article

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) fueled speculation about a potential 2028 presidential bid after declining to rule out another run for the White House during a Monday interview.

Cruz declines to rule out 2028 presidential run

When asked directly about the rumors on Fox News’ The Faulkner Focus, Cruz deflected but did not deny the possibility.

"Reporters are going to write headlines that get clicks and get eyeballs," Cruz said when asked about an article highlighting a potential run in 2028. "I got a job, it’s representing 31 million Texans, and I’ll tell you right now, the wins we are getting are historic."

WACO, TEXAS - OCTOBER 18: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks during a bus tour campaign rally at The Barn venue on October 18, 2024 in Waco, Texas. With less than 20 days to go, Cruz continues facing off against Democratic Senate candidate U.S. Rep. Co Expand

Dig deeper:

Cruz pointed to his work on President Donald Trump’s tax and border security package earlier this year as an example of those achievements ‘wins’.

Cruz's foreign policy stance

By distinguishing his foreign policy stance from other rising Republican figures, Cruz has maintained that active American engagement abroad, particularly in support of Israel, is essential for the United States.

Featured article

Many in the GOP have advocated a more isolationist approach.

Advocating for persecuted Christians in Nigeria

Big picture view:

Cruz’s views place him at odds with Vice President JD Vance, a likely 2028 contender, who has called for prioritizing domestic concerns over foreign interventions.

The Texas senator has instead emphasized the importance of U.S. involvement in regions facing humanitarian crises, such as Nigeria, where he said Christians have been the target of violent persecution.

"It’s why my focus right now is on the Christians in Nigeria," Cruz told Fox News. "I was at the White House last week with the president, thanking him for standing up for the Christians in Nigeria."

Earlier this year, Rep. Riley Moore (R-West Virginia) reported that 7,000 Christians were killed in Nigeria in 2025. Cruz criticized President Biden’s administration for what he called a lack of leadership over the issue.

"When Biden turned the other way, more and more murders occurred," Cruz said. "I’m glad we now have a strong commander in chief who will stand up and say, ‘We’re not going to do nothing while you commit mass murders of Christians.’"

Trump ally and 2016 runner-up

US Senator and Republican Presidential Candidate Ted Cruz speaks during a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, January 23, 2016, ahead of the Iowa Caucus. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The backstory:

Cruz, who was the runner-up to Trump in the 2016 Republican primaries, has remained a high-profile voice in the Senate and a steadfast ally of Trump’s policies on immigration and Israel.

With Trump constitutionally unable to seek a third term, speculation has intensified over which 2028 Republican hopeful might take up the mantle.

What's next:

Cruz’s office declined to comment to Fox News Digital on the report regarding his 2028 presidential run.