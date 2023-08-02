Texas Senator proposed legislation to crack down on overpriced ticket resales

Senator John Cornyn and Houston sports executives teamed up to discuss changes for overpriced ticket resales for live sporting events and concerts.

This comes after ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour went disastrously for so many fans last year.

In the words of Taylor Swift herself, "Now we got problems."

Every Swiftie, like Zoe Alterman, has their own horror story.

"Right before the show, the cheapest ticket I could find on any resale site was over $1,000. And unfortunately, it just wasn’t practical for me and my friends. And it isn’t practical for most people. I feel like the system is stacked against us," Alterman said.

Other Houstonians complained about the burden on their wallets.

"Tickets are too high, you know with concerts, right when they come out, they’re going to be $600 to $350 or something," said Joshua Bell. "You pretty much have to wait until the day of the event to see if you could get something cheap."

"I think resellers are taking advantage a little bit," said Evan Banchs.

"They gotta find a way to get everyone involved. Everyone deserves to go to these concerts and games. We’re all humans, you know what I mean," said Dylan Loving.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met with executives from the Astros, Rockets, Texans, Dynamo, Dash, Symphony, and the Harris County Sports Authority, to figure out how to improve transparency for ticket prices and provide more protection for the fans.

"The bill that I’m working on is called FANS First. Primarily, what we’re focused on is greater transparency and integrity of the system," Cornyn.

Sen. Cornyn is working with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) to pass bipartisan legislation that would crack down on those who engage in predatory ticketing practices.

Cornyn said he hopes to get the Fans First bill passed before the World Cup heads to North America in 2026.

The FANS First Act aims to provide: