Texas sales tax holidays set for water-efficient, Energy Star products

Texas families and businesses will be able to save on their purchase of certain water- and energy-efficient products this May.

Texas’s Water-Efficient Products and ENERGY STAR® sales tax holidays both take place Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29.

Comptroller Glenn Hegar's office estimates shoppers will save $14.3 million in state and local sales tax.

Products displaying a WaterSense® label or logo can be purchased tax-free for personal or business use, including showerheads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals and landscape irrigation controls.

The sales tax holiday also applies to lawn and garden products that help conserve water outdoors. Items qualifying for the exemption include soaker or drip-irrigation hoses; moisture controls for sprinkler or irrigation systems; mulch; and plants, trees and grasses. However, these items can be purchased tax-free for residential use only.

There’s no purchase limit on the number of water-efficient or water-conserving products. For more information on the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday, click here.

Certain energy-efficient products displaying the ENERGY STAR logo can be purchased tax-free, including air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less, refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less, ceiling fans, compact fluorescent light bulbs, integral LED bulbs, dishwashers, dehumidifiers and clothes washers.

Click here for more details about the ENERGY STAR Sales Tax Holiday.