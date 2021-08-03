Texas sales tax holiday this weekend for clothing, shoes, school supplies

article

Texas shoppers can save some money on clothes, shoes, school supplies and more during the upcoming sales tax holiday weekend.

This year, the annual tax-free weekend begins Friday, August 6, and goes through midnight Sunday, August 8.

During these dates, shoppers can purchase qualifying items tax-free from Texas stores or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas.

To qualify, items must be sold for less than $100 each. Qualifying items include most types of footwear, clothing, and backpacks.

There are some exceptions. Shoes and clothing specifically designed for an athletic activity or protective use, like golf cleats or football pads, do not qualify for the exemption. However, items that can be worn for purposes other than athletic activity, like tennis shoes or jogging suits, do qualify.

Some types of baggage also don't qualify including framed backpacks, luggage, briefcases, computer bags, purses, and athletic, duffle or gym bags.

Other items that do not qualify include computers, textbooks and software.

Only specific school supplies qualify. Only the following school supplies that are priced under $100 qualify during the sales tax holiday:

- Binders

- Blackboard chalk

- Book bags

- Calculators

- Cellophane tape

- Compasses

- Composition books

- Crayons

- Erasers

- Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila

- Glue, paste and paste sticks

- Highlighters

- Index cards

- Index card boxes

- Kits (For kits of school supplies that contain exempt items, as well as taxable ones, the taxability depends on the value of exempt or taxable items in it. There is no limit on the quantity of school supplies in a kit, but if the value of the exempt items is more than the taxable ones, the kit is exempt. If the value of the taxable items is more than the exempt ones, then the kit is taxable.)

- Legal pads

- Lunch boxes

- Markers (including dry erase markers)

- Notebooks

- Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper

- Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

- Pencil sharpeners

- Pencils

- Pens

- Protractors

- Rulers

- Scissors

- Writing tablets

Other rules and restrictions apply. Click here for a full list of qualifying and excluded items.