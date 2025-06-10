Texas releases 2025 STAAR end-of-course results, shows mixed progress

The Brief Mixed Performance Across Subjects: The 2025 STAAR EOC results show varied student performance in core subjects, with improvements in Algebra I and Biology, but declines in English I, English II, and U.S. History compared to 2024. Focus on Academic Progress: Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath highlighted progress in math and science, while acknowledging the need for continued efforts to meet academic expectations for all students. Legislative Developments: A proposed bill to replace the STAAR with smaller tests throughout the year failed to advance, despite support in the State House of Representatives.



The Texas Education Agency on Tuesday released the Spring 2025 results for the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) high school End-of-Course (EOC) exams, offering a mixed picture of student performance across core subjects.

The assessments, taken by high school students across the state, measure readiness in Algebra I, Biology, English I, English II, and U.S. History. According to the agency, this year’s results show modest changes compared to 2024 — with gains in some areas and declines in others.

Algebra I: 47% met grade level (up from 45% in 2024)

Biology: 62% met grade level (up from 57%)

English I: 51% met grade level (down from 54%)

English II: 56% met grade level (down from 60%)

U.S. History: 68% met grade level (down from 69%)

Commissioner's Remarks on Academic Progress

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath acknowledged the progress, especially in math and science, but noted that more work remains to ensure all students are meeting academic expectations.

"Texas students and educators continue to work hard to demonstrate academic excellence," Morath said in a statement. "At the same time, we also recognize that too many students are still not where they need to be academically."

State officials noted that Biology scores improved across all student groups, including students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, those receiving special education services, and emergent bilingual learners.

Purpose of STAAR EOC Exams

The STAAR EOC exams are designed to evaluate whether high school students have mastered the skills and content necessary to move forward and ultimately graduate prepared for college, a career, or military service.

In May the State House of Representatives passed a bill that would have replaced the statewide exam with three smaller tests given throughout the school year. Supporters claimed it would give teachers faster results and reduce testing pressure. Despite the momentum in the House, the bill failed to advance before the end of session.

Access to Individual and Statewide Results

Individual student scores are now available through local school portals and TexasAssessment.gov using a unique access code provided by each student’s school.

Full statewide and campus-level data is available through the Texas Assessment Research Portal.

Results for STAAR grades 3–8 will be released on June 17.