The U.S. economy continues to recover, as does the labor shortage, and a recent study showed how Texas stacks up to other states.

WalletHub compared resignation rates in the latest month and the last 12 months to rank the order from highest to lowest with data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The research showed Texas to be the 20th highest for job resignation rates. The Lone Star State was ranked between Utah and Florida, respectively.

Kentucky, meanwhile, had the highest rate of resignations, while Massachusetts had the lowest.

