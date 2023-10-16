As October brings spooky vibes and the undead make their seasonal appearance, let's turn our attention to the Lone Star State—Texas. Despite its vast landscapes and cowboy spirit, the Lone Star State ranks 38th among the best and worst states to survive a zombie apocalypse.

CableTV.com's data team gave each state an Apocalypse survival score. The score was given based on each state's population density, gross receipts of farms per capita, percentage of solar electricity, and search interest in Mountain Dew and ramen noodles.

Undoubtedly, Texas's population density plays a critical role in the struggle against the undead. With a score of 34.26, Texas has a higher population density, making it more vulnerable to the challenges posed by hordes of zombies. With so many people, survival may be difficult, requiring more resources for food and protection.

Regarding food, Texas' gross receipts from farms per capita indicate it will need to improve to sustain its population. Strong agricultural capacity is vital to food production and trade between survivors.

The percentage of electricity from solar sources in Texas is lower than in some other states. Having a stable energy source is vital for survival, and Texas' dependence on non-solar electricity may pose problems, especially if traditional power plants fail.

As we delve into the search habits of Texans, the yearly volume for Mountain Dew and ramen suggests potential shortcomings in preparing for the apocalypse. A high search volume for these items may reveal a lack of readiness or a last-minute scramble for essential supplies.

In the spirit of the spooky season, residents should consider alternative locations for hunkering down and defending against any impending zombie threat.