Texas ranked 5th hardest working state in the US, according to study

Texans are certainly known for many things including their hard work, and now a recent study has proven it!

According to a survey by WalletHub, Texas was recently ranked as the 5th hardest working state in the country, between South Dakota and Virginia, respectively.

WalletHub looked at workweek hours as well as those with multiple jobs and people who spent time volunteering. Their findings show Texas to have the 4th average in workweek hours and 6th in leisure time spent per day.

Experts say while these findings are intriguing and people may pat themselves on the back for their hard work, it's vital to not overdo it.

"The hard work ethic of Americans has brought about the creation of many successful businesses," the survey explained. "But overworking can take a harsh toll on workers."

