US, Texas political leaders respond to Iran missile launch on Israel

Texas leaders have gave their response to Iran launching missiles in an attack on Israel.

According to the Associated Press, the Israeli military said Tuesday that Iran had fired missiles, and they ordered residents to remain close to bomb shelters. A live video feed from Tel Aviv showed dozens of missiles lighting up the sky, with some being intercepted and exploding mid-air.

FOX News Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst said initial reports indicate that around 100 missiles have been fired toward Israel. Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system could be seen intercepting the projectiles.

Here is what Texas and Houston area political leaders have said in response:

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz

"The Iranian regime has committed an act of war against our Israeli allies. They are solely responsible for what happens next. The government of Israel has the right to respond to this attack, as any country would, and the obligation to protect its citizens. The United States should stand unequivocally with our Israeli allies as they do so.



"For decades the Iranian regime has used terrorist armies to kill hundreds of thousands of people around the world, and over the last year they have targeted Israel with those proxies. With rare exceptions, the regime has been allowed to hide behind those proxies and appeased even by the countries they attacked. In recent weeks the Iranian regime has seen its genocidal Hezbollah terror proxy being dismantled by Israel and has responded by launching a direct war against our Israeli allies. The policies of appeasement across the world that enabled and encouraged tonight's attack were never sustainable, and now should be abandoned."

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher

Today, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07) released the following statement after Iran launched an attack on Israel:"Today, we witnessed Iran—the largest state sponsor of terrorism—fire hundreds of missiles into Israel. For decades, Iran has been a key patron of Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and other militia in Syria and Iraq, and this attack demonstrates Iran’s willingness to escalate efforts on behalf of these terrorist organizations. I strongly condemn this attack. The United States stands with our ally Israel and continues to support Israel’s right to defend itself against Iran."

Congressman Wesley Hunt

"Israel is under attack. Israel has every right to defend itself. And NONE of this would be happening if President Trump were still our Commander-in-Chief. In less than four years, we have watched the foreign policy disasters of the Biden-Harris Administration set the world back to the 1930s. When Iran launches 100 missiles into Israel, it’s worth remembering that when Trump was POTUS, Iran was broke," said Hunt.

"Trump's Foreign Policy Doctrine Kept Israel Safe and Iran Weakened: And it started with a Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran. Terrorist regimes DON’T respond to capitulation, they respond to strength. Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) and imposed crippling economic sanctions, targeting key sectors like oil, banking, and manufacturing. This severely limited Iran's financial resources to fund proxy groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and other destabilizing actors in the Middle East."

"Biden and Harris reversed course on this approach on DAY ONE. Trump engaged in Targeted Military Actions to eliminate Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, a key architect of Iran’s regional influence through proxy wars, significantly disrupting Iran's ability to project military power across the Middle East. Meanwhile, Biden and Harris have been apologists for the Iranian regime and have allowed them to operate with impunity."

"Trump’s normalized relations with Israel's neighbors under the Abraham Accords. The Trump Administration brokered peace agreements between Israel and multiple Arab countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco. This helped to reduce Israel's regional isolation and created a united front against Iran's influence in the Middle East. Biden and Harris have been virtually absent in keeping the peace Trump brokered and now the situation in the Middle East is spinning out of control."

"Trump moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, solidifying U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. He also backed Israel’s military defense efforts, providing it with diplomatic cover and advanced military equipment to counter regional threats. President Trump's foreign policy doctrine focused on reducing U.S. military entanglements, prevented costly wars in the Middle East while using sanctions, economic pressure, and targeted strikes to neutralize threats. Joe Biden has absolutely no clue what he’s doing and his Vice President, who wants his job, is even more inept, if that’s possible. Pray for Israel, pray for our troops, pray for our country, and pray for the world."

Congressman Colin Allred

"Israel is our ally and I stand with them today as they face this attack from an increasingly belligerent and hostile Iran," said Allred. "My prayers and condolences go out to the people of Israel and those who were injured in this horrific attack. Iran will face consequences for this attack. Israel has every right to defend itself, and I will keep working in Congress to make sure they have the tools and resources to do so. It’s why I proudly supported the bipartisan aid package earlier this year, and I stand ready to continue helping Israel protect itself from hostile nations like Iran."