Texas National Guard Soldier discloses sexual relationship with minor, sentenced to prison

A Fort Worth man who was actively serving in the Texas National Guard was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay a fine for child pornography.

On Friday, Jesus Gaytan III, 23, was sentenced to six years in prison for one count of possession of child pornography. He was also ordered to pay a $17,000 assessment..

Gaytan was stopped by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on Dec. 17, 2021, in a traffic stop near Del Rio, court records state. Authorities found Gaytan inside the car with a minor and it was revealed they were in a sexual relationship.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, of the Western District of Texas, a video was found on Gaytan's phone shooting both him and the minor involved in sexual acts. The 23-year-old was arrested and has remained in federal custody since.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza emphasized the severity of the offense. "The possession of child pornography is a serious offense and anyone in violation will be prosecuted accordingly," said Esparza. "I appreciate the professionalism and dedication of our law enforcement partners at the state and federal levels in this case, which led to this six-year sentence."