Texas man pleads guilty in Corpus Christi to smuggling immigrants in 18-wheeler

A man has pleaded guilty to smuggling undocumented Mexican immigrants into the US in a Corpus Christi court.

Alamo man pleads to trafficking

Lazaro Rosenda Vega, 62, of Alamo, admitted Monday to illegally transporting the two Mexican nationals.

Vega committed the crime on May 30, the US Attorney's Office said in the Monday release. He was noticed seeming suspicious while driving an 18-wheeler at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint, and an x-ray scan discovered the immigrants in the bunk of the truck.

Vega also admitted that one of the immigrants had entered the country about a month before, and had paid $9,000 to be smuggled to Fort Worth, the release says.

Vega had blocked his dashboard camera before picking up the immigrants.

What's next:

Sentencing has been set for Dec. 10 for Vega, who faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine.