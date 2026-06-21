Texas man fatally shot following fight outside Southwest Houston convenience store

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The Brief A young man was shot and killed following a physical fight in a Southwest Houston convenience store parking lot on Sunday evening. Surveillance footage captured the altercation and police are actively searching for the gunman who fled the scene with the weapon. The identities of the victim and suspect remain unreleased and investigators do not yet know what sparked the confrontation.



A young man was fatally shot following a fight outside a Southwest Houston convenience store Sunday evening, and police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene.

What we know:

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the 8900 block of Braesmont Drive, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, said the Houston Police Department. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation between two young men in the parking lot of a convenience store.

According to HPD, surveillance video reviewed by police showed the two men fighting before one of them pulled a firearm and shot the other once. The suspect fled the scene with the weapon before officers arrived. Houston Fire Department personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Authorities have not publicly identified either the victim or the suspect, and investigators said they do not yet know whether the two men knew each other or what led to the confrontation.

According to police, someone discovered the victim lying in a grassy area near the store and called 911. Officers later traced the incident back to the convenience store parking lot through surveillance footage.

What they're saying:

The shooting drew an emotional response from family members and friends of the victim. Dramatic scenes unfolded as relatives crossed police crime-scene tape and rushed toward the area where the victim was found. At one point, a man and woman sprinted through the secured scene and were briefly detained by officers. Both were released about 30 minutes later.

No other injuries were reported.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.