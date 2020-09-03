Texas Lotto jackpot increases to $37.5 million

article

The Texas Lottery jackpot has increased to $37.5 million after no winning tickets were sold for the Wednesday night drawing.



On Wednesday, the estimated annuitized jackpot was $36.75 million.



The jackpot was the game’s largest jackpot in more than a decade.



“Lotto Texas has been on quite a run this year and now our players will have a shot to play for the game’s largest jackpot prize in more than decade,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission said. “I look forward to congratulating the biggest Lotto Texas winner since 2010. As growing jackpots tend to generate much excitement, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

If you’re the big winner, your estimated cash value will be about $31.6 million.

The next drawing will be held on Saturday.

