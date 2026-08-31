Texas Killing Fields trial: Jury selection starts Monday for criminal trial

The Brief First trial tied to the Texas Killing Fields begins Monday Sixty-one-year-old James Elmore is charged with manslaughter in the 1984 case of Laura Miller Jury selection begins with more than 200 potential jurors expected



Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the first criminal trial directly tied to the deaths of women whose bodies were found in the area known as the Texas Killing Fields.

James Elmore, 61, is charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence in connection with the 1984 death of 16-year-old Laura Miller. He also faces a separate charge connected to the death of Audrey Cook.

Prosecutors accuse Elmore of preparing a lethal dose of cocaine that was given to Miller and then helping dispose of her body.

Elmore pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this month.

Jury selection begins Monday

The first day of trial is expected to include pretrial matters before jury selection in the afternoon.

More than 200 potential jurors are expected to report to court. Prosecutors and defense attorneys will each have about 90 minutes to question potential jurors during the voir dire process.

Attorneys will use that questioning to determine which prospective jurors can fairly hear the case.

The backstory:

Elmore was indicted 42 years later for manslaughter and felony tampering with evidence in the murder of Laura Miller, as well as an additional tampering with evidence charge in the murder of Audrey Cook.

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The Texas Killing Fields are centered near the intersection of Calder Road and Ervin Street in League City. Between 1984 and 1991, four women’s bodies were found there, identified as those of Heidi Fye-Villareal, Audrey Cook, Laura Miller, and Donna Prudhomme.

Authorities have investigated the deaths of about 30 women in the broader area over several decades.

Elmore is one of several people who have been investigated or charged in connection with cases associated with the Texas Killing Fields.