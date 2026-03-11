Texas inmate threatens to 'blow up' prison admin's house, gets extra prison time

article

The Brief A Texas inmate threatened to "blow up" a prison administrator’s home before release. Authorities found notes with details about the official and their address. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nearly five more years in prison.



Less than a month before being released, a Texas inmate threatened to "blow up" a Bureau of Prisons administrator's home once he made it to freedom.

He's been sentenced to nearly five more years in prison, a Wednesday press release says.

Inmate threatens Texas prison admin

What we know:

John Robert Bond, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to making threats against a federal official and has been sentenced to 57 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Michael J. Truncale.

Bond had been scheduled for release on June 13, 2025, from the Federal Correctional Complex in Beaumont. On May 13, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Texas said in Wednesday's release, he said he would "blow up" the home of one of the prison administrators once he got out of prison.

According to the release, jailers searched Bond’s belongings and found notes describing the administrator and the location of their home.

What we don't know:

The release didn't include the charge Bond was originally imprisoned for.