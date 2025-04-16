Texas House to vote on school choice plan, $7.7B increase in school funding

The Brief With enough votes to pass school choice this time around, Democrats are now pushing for the voters to decide in November. They are using leverage with constitutional amendments to convince House Republicans to do so. The Texas House is also taking up a bill to increase school funding by $7.7 billion as well as giving teachers a raise.



Texas lawmakers plan to take up two major education bills Wednesday. Governor Greg Abbott could soon see one of his legislative priorities pass, but Texas Democrats are trying to stop that from happening in a last-ditch effort.

Senate Bill 2

As it stands, Senate Bill 2 funds $1 billion into education savings accounts, which are taxpayer-funded incentives for people to switch from public to private schools. Of that funding, 80% would go to students with disabilities or from low-income families.

The other side:

Critics argue that the program would siphon money from public schools, potentially harming the resources available for students.

Texas Democrats want voters to decide

In hopes of preventing its passage, The Texas Tribune reports Democrats are using their leverage with constitutional amendments by saying they will block any of them the Republicans want unless the party agrees to leave it up for the voters to decide during the November election.

Constitutional amendments need 100 votes to pass, so it's an easy thing for the party to accomplish. However, political experts don't believe the threat would make Republicans budge as there's nothing they want that pales in comparison to the significance of the school choice legislation.

By the numbers:

A February poll from Texas Southern's Barbara Jordan Public Policy Research and Survey Center shows nearly two-thirds of Texans support using taxpayer dollars for private education.

House Bill 2

What we know:

The Texas House also plans to take up House Bill 2.

The bill, which has been modified from the original version, now comes with the promise of a $7.7 billion increase in school funding.

The package includes adding nearly $400 to the per-student basic allotment local districts get and a teacher pay hike; those with at least 10 years in the classroom would get more money than those with less time.