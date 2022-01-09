Texas Governor Greg Abbott officially announces reelection campaign
McALLEN, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has officially announced his campaign for re-election.
The governor delivered the news at the Hispanic Leadership Summit in McAllen Saturday afternoon, less than two months before the March 1st primary.
Abbott is seeking a third term as governor of Texas, after being elected to the position in 2014 and reelected in 2018.
According to the Texas Secretary of State, Abbott is being challenged in the Republican primary by, listed in alphabetical order:
- attorney Paul Belew
- business owner Danny Harrison
- philanthropist Kandy Kaye Horn
- real estate developer Don Huffines
- computer engineer Rick Perry (not the former governor of Texas)
- TV host Chad Prather
- former Texas GOP chair Allen West
On the Democratic side, the following candidates will vie for the party's nomination, listed in alphabetical order:
- Inocencio "Inno" Barrientez
- automotive executive Michael Cooper
- former reporter Joy Diaz
- former U.S. Rep Beto O'Rourke
- engineer/attorney Rich Wakeland
