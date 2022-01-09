Texas Governor Greg Abbott officially announces reelection campaign

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has officially announced his campaign for re-election.

The governor delivered the news at the Hispanic Leadership Summit in McAllen Saturday afternoon, less than two months before the March 1st primary.

Abbott is seeking a third term as governor of Texas, after being elected to the position in 2014 and reelected in 2018.

According to the Texas Secretary of State, Abbott is being challenged in the Republican primary by, listed in alphabetical order:

attorney Paul Belew

business owner Danny Harrison

philanthropist Kandy Kaye Horn

real estate developer Don Huffines

computer engineer Rick Perry ( not the former governor of Texas

TV host Chad Prather

former Texas GOP chair Allen West

On the Democratic side, the following candidates will vie for the party's nomination, listed in alphabetical order:

Inocencio "Inno" Barrientez

automotive executive Michael Cooper

former reporter Joy Diaz

former U.S. Rep Beto O'Rourke

engineer/attorney Rich Wakeland

