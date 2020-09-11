Texas EquuSearch searching for missing man from Houston

article

Texas EquuSearch needs your help locating a missing Houston man.



Authorities are looking for 29-year-old Andrew Hernandez of Houston.



Hernandez was last seen on Thursday in the southwest part of Houston.



Hernandez is described as a Hispanic male, 5'9" tall, 118 pounds, with brown eyes and black (buzz cut) hair).

He was last seen wearing jeans and a gray t-shirt.



Texas EquuSearch said that Hernandez has been undergoing Chemotherapy treatments and has recently been given some additional medications.



Due to those medications, officials said, Andrew might be confused or disoriented and it's urgent that you find him.

If you have seen Andrew since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.