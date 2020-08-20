Texas Equusearch searching for missing Houston man

article

Texas Equusearch needs your help locating a missing Houston man.



Authorities are looking for 49-year-old Ariel Fonseca Garcia.



Officials said Garcia was last seen in the area of West Road and Airline Drive on August 13.



Texas Equusearch said Garcia was thought to possibly be wearing a fluourescent-colored work safety vest, safety shoes and work pants.



Garcia is described as a Hispanic male, 5’6” tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.



Garcia is not known to have any tattoos but he is missing the first knuckle (thumbnail portion) of his left hand.



Authorities said that Garcia is Diabetic and he was experiencing some serious medical issues just before he disappeared.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Garcia was last seen driving a dark grey 2003 4-door Chevrolet Trailblazer with Texas license plates MKN3978.



If you have seen Garcia, contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.