Texas City Marathon refinery catches small fire, quickly put out, officials say

By
Published 
Texas City
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Texas City officials say a small fire has been put out at a refinery.

Around 7:43 p.m., the Texas City Emergency Manager said a small fire was reported at the Texas City Galveston Bay Refinery.

Marathon's Fire Department and Texas City FD responded to extinguish the fire. Texas City had one unit inside the facility and one outside monitoring the air, officials said.

The fire was quickly put out, authorities report. They also say all air monitor readings continue to be within normal ranges.

No injuries have been reported and nothing abnormal has been detected.