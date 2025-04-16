Texas City man charged with possession of child pornography

The Brief Bryan Walker, 35, was charged with possession of child pornography in Texas City. His bond was set to $30,000.



An investigation in Texas City led to the arrest of a 35-year-old man on child pornography-related charges on Monday.

Texas City child pornography arrest

Texas City police say Bryan Walker was identified as a suspect and arrested in the 3400 block of 9th Avenue North.

Bryan Walker, 35.

Walker was charged with possession of child pornography.

His bail was set at $30,000.

The investigation began after a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).