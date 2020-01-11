Texas Catholic Bishops respond to Gov. Abbott refugee decision, "discouraging and disheartening"

On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement saying that Texas will rill reject the resettlement of new refugees, prompting the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops to respond.

As Catholics, an essential aspect of our faith is to welcome the stranger and care for the alien. — Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops

In a statement posted to their website on Friday, the organization called Governor Abbott's decision "deeply discouraging and disheartening."

According to the statement, the organization respects the Governor but believes his decision to reject the refugees is misguided. "It denies people who are fleeing persecution, including religious persecution, from being able to bring their gifts and talents to our state and contribute to the general common good of all Texans."

RELATED: Texas governor to reject new refugees, first state to do so under Trump administration

The organization says that the Governor's decision will push them to commit themselves to work harder with state and federal governments to help refugees become more productive members of the community.