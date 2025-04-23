Texas Border Patrol seizes nearly 64 pounds of cocaine on Easter Sunday

article

On April 20, border patrol officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a black GMC SUV making entry from Mexico to the United States.

An officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection equipment and a canine team.

During a physical inspection of the vehicle, officers found 24 packages of alleged cocaine hidden in the vehicle that weighed 63.8 pounds.

The vehicle and narcotics were seized.

Homeland Security Investigations arrested the driver and a criminal investigation was initiated.

Border patrol officials did not identify the person arrested. It is not known if that person is from the United States.

"Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance amid heavy traffic on holidays like Easter Sunday and that dedication and effective utilization of technology and experience resulted in this significant cocaine seizure," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.