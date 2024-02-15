An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old Texas girl who was last seen in Waxahachie on Wednesday morning.

According to the statewide alert, Tanya Jackson was last seen around 10 a.m. on Brenna Road.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Tanya Jackson (Photos: Waxahachie Police Department)

Tanya is described as a Black female, 5’7" tall and 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. It’s not known what she was last wearing.

According to the alert, the girl is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waxahachie Police Department at (469)309-4400.