Amber Alert: Missing 12-year-old Waxahachie girl found

A 12-year-old Ellis County girl who was reported missing earlier this week has been found.

Homeland Security found the girl at the Super 7 Motel in Southwest Dallas on Friday.

A news conference will be held about her discovery in Irving at 2 p.m.

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning for Tanya Jackson of Waxahachie.

She disappeared on Wednesday and investigators said they found clues from a cellphone she left behind indicating that she may be at serious risk of harm.

"On Tanya's phone, we found concerning text messages and social media messages that lead us to believe she could be at risk in this situation. And that's why we're issuing the Amber Alert as opposed to just listing her as a runaway," said Lt. Joshua Oliver, with the Waxahachie Police Department.

A human trafficking task force began helping with the search because police suspected she could be a victim of traffickers.

Police got reports on Thursday that Jacskon was seen around the UNT campus in Denton wearing black fuzzy slippers and a wig.

Waxahachie’s task force joined campus police to canvas the area but did not find anything at that time.

It’s not yet clear where she was located on Friday.

This is the second time Jackson has been the subject of a statewide search.

Last summer, an Amber Alert was issued when she disappeared. She was found safe later that day.