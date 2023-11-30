Mike Elko will be the next Texas A&M University football coach. The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents approved Elko's contract terms on November 30.

The Regents authorized Interim President Mark Welsh to finalize a six-year contract for Coach Elko. The contract features an annual pay of $7 million and up to $3.5 million in additional incentives tied to playoff success.

COLLEGE STATION, TX - APRIL 12: Defensive coordinator Mike Elko looks on before the Texas A&M Maroon and White Spring Game on April 12, 2019 at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

The contract terms include post-season incentives ranging from $1 million for making the College Football Playoff (CFP) to $3.5 million for winning the national championship. The contract outlines various incentives, such as bonuses for SEC Championship game appearances, SEC Coach of the Year recognition, National Coach of the Year honors, and academic improvements in student eligibility and retention.

Additionally, the memo of understanding specifies damages in the event of early coach resignation or contract termination by the university without cause.

Coach Elko's return has been welcomed enthusiastically by President Welsh. "Aggies everywhere have welcomed Coach Elko and his family back with open arms," President Welsh said. "He has talent, experience, tremendous leadership skills, and the trust and admiration of our student-athletes. I can’t wait to see how he and the team excel both on and off the field."

Mike Elko's return drew an enthusiastic response from Chairman Bill Mahomes.

"Regents are excited to welcome back Mike Elko as the new head coach," Chairman Bill Mahomes said. "Like Aggie fans everywhere, we admire his accomplishments as our defensive coordinator, 2018-2021, and at Duke as the 2022 ACC coach of the year. He is world-class. We are delighted to welcome Coach Elko and his family back to Aggieland."

The Texas A&M University System, known for its extensive higher education network and a $7.8 billion budget, eagerly anticipates Coach Elko's contributions to the football team's success, both on and off the field.