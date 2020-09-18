Texas A&M updates on-campus gathering policies

Texas A&M University has revised its on-campus gathering policies for both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

In the update, gathering size limitations have been changed, but the university says everyone on campus — indoors and out — are required to comply with the campus face-covering policy.

Indoor spaces available for reservations will have revised occupancies based on square footage and seating. The university says the use of remote technology is still encouraged for meetings, speakers and events with more than 25 attendees.

As for outdoor gatherings, the following guidelines for gatherings that exceed 10 attendees go into effect Saturday, Sept. 19:

University units, student organizations and/or university-affiliated persons may reserve outdoor space through the University Center & Special Events (UCEN) reservation process or appropriate reserving authority

Persons or groups of more than 10 wishing to use Texas A&M’s traditional public forums and/or reservable free speech areas should contact UCEN for reservation information and follow the guidelines in the Texas A&M Student Rules regarding freedom of expression

A reservation request does not guarantee space availability. In an effort to comply with social distancing guidelines, space availability is limited

Texas A&M says it reserves the right during the COVID-19 pandemic to prioritize space to university entities responsible for carrying out university-authorized events and sponsored activities.

The university says requests by students or student organizations for indoor gatherings of more than 25 or outdoor gatherings of more than 10 will be reviewed by the Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs for COVID-19 mitigation and compliance with existing university guidelines. All gatherings will be required to ensure access/entry control, physical distancing provisions and face-covering compliance.

For more information on pandemic-related policies and guidance at Texas A&M, click here.

