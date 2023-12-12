The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents formally endorsed retired United States Air Force General Mark A. Welsh III as the 27th President of Texas A&M University.

Welsh has been the interim president since July and was named the board's sole finalist for president on Nov. 17 on the recommendation of the Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, John Sharp,

Board Chairman Bill Mahomes expressed confidence in Welsh's potential impact, stating, "The board is certain that General Welsh will make a Texas-sized impact as President of our world-class flagship. His remarkable career embodies Aggie core values. Now his mission is to raise Texas A&M’s national stature in research, education, and student experience."

The board granted Chancellor Sharp the authority to negotiate the final employment agreement with Welsh.

Chancellor Sharp commended Welsh's impact during his interim tenure, saying, "In his first few weeks as Interim President, General Welsh has moved quickly and decisively to reach out to all the stakeholders who hold Texas A&M University dear and near to their hearts." He added, "We are lucky to have such an experienced leader in our midst who supports our Aggie core values."

Before he became interim president, Welsh served as the Dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service since 2016. Welsh previously served four decades in the U.S. Air Force, serving as a four-star general, a fighter pilot, and even went on to be the 20th Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

Welsh's military roles included commanding the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and NATO’s Air Command at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. He also held positions as the associate director of military affairs at the Central Intelligence Agency and as commandant of the United States Air Force Academy.

The former general who grew up in San Antonio considers himself an Aggie by association, though he graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1976. His father, Mark A. Welsh Jr., was in the Aggie Class of '46 but his studies were interrupted to serve in World War II.

Welsh has five Aggie siblings, four Aggie children, and a grandson enrolled in the Mays Business School.

Welsh released this statement:

"It has been an unbelievable privilege to represent Texas A&M as Interim President over the last few months — one of the greatest honors of my life. I’m grateful to the Board of Regents and Chancellor Sharp for their confidence in me, and I look forward to continuing to work with our incredible faculty, staff, and students to map out the road ahead for Texas A&M. I’m ready to get started."