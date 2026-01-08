Plato is latest to be ousted in Texas A&M crusade against LGBTQ+ course content

article

The Brief Texas A&M removed Plato’s Symposium from a required philosophy course amid new ideology rules. A longtime professor says he was forced to cut the material or lose the class assignment. The move has sparked debate over academic freedom and state influence in university curricula.



In the latest move in Texas' campaign to bar gender and race ideology from education, an intro-level philosophy course at Texas A&M University will now be taught without mentioning Plato.

Professor Martin Peterson, Ph.D., a philosopher of nearly 30 years, is of the belief that all of Plato's writings should be up for discussion in higher education. He had planned to teach excerpts from Symposium in his Philosophy 111 course, a foundational work in ancient philosophy. Given the option of removing that content or being reassigned to a new class, he's been forced to opt for the former.

Texas A&M has Plato content removed

What we know:

In recent months, Texas A&M has fired a professor, demoted department heads, ousted a retired U.S. Air Force four-star general from his seat as school president, and reshaped their framework for accepted course content. It all started when the definition of "gender" was officially tightened — and the penalty for suggesting a broader understanding was drastically increased.

The most recent casualty of the push by state lawmakers to squash advocates of race and gender ideology is Plato, the ancient Greek philosopher who, Peterson admits, wrote at times on difficult issues.

What they're saying:

"He talks about sex and gender relations, and he does not express views that we today always agree with, but it's an important perspective," Peterson said in a Thursday interview with FOX Local. "My department head apparently thought that he is advocating gender ideology, and you might perhaps say so. Plato expresses his view, but the mere fact that I include him in my syllabus doesn't mean that I defend any particular position."

The operative language in A&M's new rule set does in fact come down to defending a position. Race ideology (attempting "to shame a particular race or ethnicity") and gender ideology ("a concept of self-assessed gender identity replacing, and disconnected from, the biological category of sex") were defined when the school system changed their course content bylaws in November, but these were only out-and-out banned in the context of a professor advocating for a certain viewpoint.

Featured article

"I shall talk about topics that are relevant for that course and I should do it well, and I shall try to be neutral and articulate various perspectives," said Peterson, who's taught the subject at A&M since 2014.

"Philosophers must be allowed to teach Plato, all of his texts, not just some of them. Even the most conservative thinkers believe that Plato is an important figure."

Conservative leaders react

On the topic of conservative thinkers, State Rep. Brian Harrison (R-Midlothian) has voiced his disdain for the news coverage of Peterson's dilemma. Harrison, a proud Aggie, was among the most vocal in the initial push to remove Professor Melissa McCoul, the A&M instructor fired as the controversy began in September. Harrison credits himself with McCoul's termination and former school president Mark Welsh's resignation, having led a virtual charge on X, formerly Twitter, that seemed to have caught the eye of Gov. Greg Abbott.

The other side:

"Liberal academics at Texas A&M have manufactured a scandal by slipping a few sentences from Plato into a transgenderism section they knew would get cut," Harrison said in an interview with Steve Bannon Thursday morning. "They then ran to their media allies to concoct a fake story. No, Texas A&M hasn't banned Plato, but for the first time in over a decade, we're finally forcing real constraints on transgender indoctrination."

FOX Local asked Peterson about this accusation by Harrison, and Peterson clarified that he is not a left-wing extremist. In fact, he said, he believes politics should be avoided as a professor of higher education — his focus is on research and teaching.

In regard to whether the whole thing was orchestrated, Peterson said he's taught this class several times before. He provided the syllabus for the contentious course, aptly titled "Contemporary Moral Issues." The Symposium excerpts (180c–185c, 189c–193d, 210a–212b) are now stricken through, replaced with the New York Times' reporting on Peterson's situation. The accompanying lectures, previously titled "Race and Gender Ideology," are now titled "Free Speech" and "Academic Freedom."

"I find it hard to believe that all of this is compatible with the First Amendment," Peterson said when asked about Texas lawmakers stepping into the classroom. "But more importantly, censorship is not a path to academic excellence. It's not good for the university that we are being censored. No other leading university in the world is doing anything like this. If you want A&M to become and continue to be a successful university, we shouldn't censor faculty."

Texas A&M's reasoning

Peterson provided the email chain between himself and his department head, Dr. Kristi Sweet, in which he learned of the required changes to his syllabus. Sweet noted that the topics at hand require an exemption to be taught, as previously reported by FOX Local — however, this apparently applies only to non-core curriculum courses. According to the rules cited by Sweet, core classes, like Peterson's, which are required for certain degree plans, can not "advocate race or gender ideology, or topics related to sexual orientation or gender identity."

FOX Local has reached out to Sweet for her comments on the matter, but she had not responded by the time of publishing.

Related article

In his response to Sweet's email, Peterson attempted to defend the material's position in his class, noting that he does not "advocate" ideologies, but rather instructs students how to "evaluate arguments commonly raised in discussions of contemporary moral issues." Even if the school still took issue with Plato's writings, Peterson argued, there was still a serious question now raised about Constitutional protections and prior restraint.

In turn, Sweet simply gave Peterson a choice between removing the Plato material or being reassigned to a non-core class. Begrudgingly, Peterson chose the former.

"I don't think that I am the victim here," Peterson said. "It's all about the students. The students are the victims."

"I just got an email from someone who described himself as a former student at A&M, a very conservative Christian person, who explicitly said that he benefited from reading Plato at A&M," the professor continued. "If you aren't allowed to teach Plato, what is left to talk about in the philosophy department?"